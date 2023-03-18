Share:

FAISALABAD - Promotion of Informa­tion Technology (IT) and its use in different segments of the econ­omy is imperative to put Pakistan on road to progress and prosper­ity, says Dr Sajjad Ar­shad Senior Vice Presi­dent (SVP) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).

He was talking to a delegation compris­ing of Madam Maria Vonderach, Digital Marketing Manager of Sherpary and Mr Fe­lix Monschein, Product Manager of M/s Twint in Faisalabad Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), here on Friday. “Both these companies are dealing in IT,” he said and added that President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq was tak­ing keen interest in the overall growth of IT sec­tor in Pakistan. He said that Pakistani youth has inherent qualities of head and heart. “They have achieved unique distinction at the indi­vidual level but we need to make collective and organised moves to pro­mote the culture of IT in Pakistan. He said that the youngest Microsoft professional Arfa Karim also belonged to Faisala­bad and in her memory an IT tower was built in Lahore by the name of Arfa Karim Tower. He also introduced Faisala­bad and FCCI and said that Pakistan has twelve different ecological zones and there was vast scope for the promotion of tourism in this coun­try. Madam Maria was impressed with the sce­nic beauty of snow clad hills, lush green pas­tures and virgin coast line. She expressed sat­isfaction over the law-and-order situation in Pakistan and said that her firm intends to ex­plore new opportuni­ties of investment in the fields of tourism, tech­nology, artificial intel­ligence and many other emerging sectors. She also showed keen in­terest in the traditional foods of Pakistan and said that she had re­membered many exotic food varieties including ten types of Naans. She also proudly showed her scarf printed with the Pakistani flag. Mr Felix Monschein was also appreciative of the God-gifted capabilities of Pakistani youth and said that his company intends to promote rela­tionships between youth and IT clubs of different countries. He said that a proposal was also under consideration to orga­nise a competition be­tween young start-ups of different countries.