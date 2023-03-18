Share:

SUKKUR - Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Police, Sukkur Region, Javed Sonharo Jiskani has said that rooting out the corruption from the police department and provision of inexpensive and speedy justice to the people was the top priority. While speaking in a meeting to review the law & order situation of the region at his office here on Friday, DIG Jiskani said that approach culture would be discouraged in the police department, especially for transfers and postings throughout the region. He further said that police officers can play a vital role in bridging the gap between police and the public by providing them timely justice and ensuring the lives and properties of citizens.