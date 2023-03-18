Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tourism development Corporation (pTdC) will organise a series of tour guides training workshops under the national Tour Guide Training program from March 18-31, with the objective to fill the gap of trained tour guides and provide opportunities for unemployed young people to get jobs in the field of tour operation.

The series of training workshops are being arranged in collaboration with the department of Tourist Services (DTS), Sustainable Tourism Foundation pakistan (STFP), the College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM), and the Pakistan association of Tour Operators (paTO), said a pTdC spokesperson on Friday. The workshops will be held under the supervision of the world Federation of Tour Guides association (wFTGa).