PESHAWAR - A team of Railway Police headed by SHO Jamal Abul Nasir and officials of Special Branch on Friday recovered fake currency notes of Rs 1,951,000 from the shoes of three passengers at Platform-1 of Peshawar Railways Station. According to Railway Police, a joint search operation was conducted in coordination with the Special Branch at the railway station.

Three suspected passengers willing to go to Karachi by train were body-searched and fake currency was recovered from their shoes.

Railway Police recovered fake currency notes of Rs 1,066,000 from the shoes of accused Amir Siddiq, a resident of Karachi, Rs 564,000 from the shoes of Mehmood Khan, a resident of Pashin and Rs 321,000 fake currency notes from the shoes of Wali Khan, a resident of Quetta. On the identification by one of the accused, another suspect namely Mazhar Ali Shah, involved in a fake currency business, was also arrested from Karkhano Phatak along with Rs 100,000 fake currency bills.