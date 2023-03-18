Share:

KOHISTAN - At least 10 persons of the same family, including women, children and men died and 13 others were injured on Friday when a house caught fire and its roof collapsed on the residents in Siri Paye an area of Lower Kohistan. The rescue 1122 team reached the spot and recovered the dead bodies of ten members of a family from the rubble of the house, while the other three members who got injured in the incident were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. The teams of 1122 Upper Kohistan and Shangla also assisted in this rescue operation.

The District Emergency Officer, Sajid Ali said that as a result of the fire, the roof of the house collapsed and the residents were trapped underneath.

The wife of Nawab Khan, his five daughters and son were killed on the spot while three others were injured. Sajid ali said that upon receiving the information, rescue 1122, Fire Brigade and ambulance immediately arrived at the place of incident and started the rescue operation, but due to the intensity of the fire, the people trapped underneath, teams from Upper Kohistan and Shangla were also called.