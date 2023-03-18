Share:

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, president muhammad Ishaq has said that immense potential exists to boost-up bilateral economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. While welcoming the admiral mohan Wijewickrama, Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan on Friday here at Chamber house, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a lucrative destination for foreign investors with vast opportunities for making investment in potential sectors. He stressed that joint efforts are needed to enhance bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The SCCI chief noted that both the asian countries are facing common challenges in economic and other fronts, which should be tackled by joint collaboration, exchange of business community and taking mutual benefits from each other’s experiences. On this occasion, Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka in Peshawar, Zulfiqar Ali, and Chairman Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council Hassan Javed, former president SCCI malik niaz ahmad, traders and industrialists were also present.

The SCCI advisory council member dr Khalid Khan, through his multi-media presentation, briefed the participants about the history, origin of the chamber and various projects, especially 2.0 programme, process of digitization, initiatives for business community welfare, trade and business facilitation, and promotion of industrialization and investment in the province.

The Sri Lankan diplomat mohan Wijewickrama in his speech said that Sri Lanka and Pakistan are enjoying cordial relations in trade, economic, tourism, political and defence sectors. He, however, emphasized that there is dire need to launch joint initiatives, establishment of people-to-people contacts aimed at strengthening the economic and trade ties. He said that ample opportunities exist to improve religious tourism in Pakistan especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and added prospects for boosting up bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka are brighter.