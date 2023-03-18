Share:

Lahore - The Pakistan Bridge Federation has conducted trials over the past four days at the Karachi Gymkhana Bridge Tables to to select national bridge team for participation in the 22nd Bridge Federation of Middle east Competition due to be held in May 2023.

These open bridge trials concluded after Round Robin Matches where every aspiring team played every other team twice. a total of 16 board matches were contested and after a tough competition, Team allana and Team Ghazi emerged as winners.

Team allana, comprising ar allana, Javed Miran, Jahangir ahmed, Sarfraz ahmed Khan, Tahir Masood and anwar Kazilbash, stood out as front runners with points tally of 179.8. The second position was claimed by Team Ghazi, includes Tehseen Gheewala, Imran Abedi, Hassan Askari, Mohsin Chandna, rashid ul Ghazi and Farrukh Liaqat. Now over the next two days (March 18 and 19), Team allana and Team Ghazi will play a final of 6X16 boards