LAHORE-The Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Central Punjab concluded the International Conference on Climate Change: Challenges and Responses the other day. The conference, which commenced on 15th March 2023, brought together esteemed guests, policymakers, academicians, climate change activists and researchers from around the globe to discuss the pressing issues

Kamran Lashari, Director General of the Walled City of Lahore Authority, former bureaucrat, was one of the guests of honors. Lashari emphasized the urgent need for global action to address the challenges posed by climate change. He highlighted the fact that climate change is a global problem that requires a collective response from all nations and stakeholders. He called for greater collaboration and cooperation between governments, civil society, and the private sector to find sustainable solutions to mitigate the impacts of climate change. On the second day of the conference, the sessions on climate change were held. The sessions were based on these themes; Climate Hazards and Policymaking, Global Environmental Politics and Environmental Diplomacy, Climate Change and Social Transformation, and Other Related Themes. The panel of chairs included Ahmad Nazir Warraich, Dean of EDI at the National School of Public Policy, Ms. Aisha Khan, Head of Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change and Professor Emeritus Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed from Stockholm University. The discussions were thought-provoking and highlighted the urgent need for action to mitigate the effects of climate change. The event provided a platform for experts to share their insights and experiences, promoting a better understanding of the challenges faced by our planet.

A policy dialogue was conducted after the sessions of the International Conference on Climate Change: Challenges and Responses. The dialogue was attended by a distinguished panel of experts, including Ms. Aisha Khan, Head of Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change, Professor Emeritus Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed from Stockholm University, Dean Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at UCP, Prof. Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt, Former Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz, and Dr. Bilveer Singh from the National University of Singapore. The panelists discussed various policy options and initiatives to combat the challenges posed by climate change, including sustainable development, renewable energy, and international cooperation. The policy dialogue provided a platform for constructive discussions and knowledge-sharing and is expected to contribute to the development of effective policy responses to climate change. After the concluding ceremony, a musical performance was organized.