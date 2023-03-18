Share:

Democracy and rule of law are means to constraint power in the hands of a few only. Whereas, the doctrine of separation of powers was introduced to run the affairs of the country smoothly and effectively.

Keeping in view the existing state of beloved Pakistan seems like the incumbent Government is unable to dig out Pakistan from the dark pit. The continuous decline in exports and remittances reflects the failure of the government to tackle the circumstances.

The prevailing threat is not only limited to the economy but also democracy, which is being undermined. Weak economies can not sustain democracy for long. Eventually, they are destined to transition to authoritarianism. Social scientists are of opinion that countries may transition from authoritarian to democratic at any stage of development but they are much more likely to remain a democracy if they rise above a certain threshold of per capita income.

In addition to this, political polarisation being at its peak adds fuel to fire and paves the way for undemocratic forces to encroach on the affairs of the state and its policies. The Government must make efforts to bring all the political parties under one flag and frame the unanimous economic policies adhered to by all beyond any political differences. It should put an end to the political victimisation of rivals and preserve democracy.

MUHAMMAD SALAR,

Hyderabad.