KARACHI-Chief Minster Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Inspector General of Police Ghualm Nabi Memon on Friday urged the need to promote positive aspects of Karachi in order to bring investment and other opportunities in the city.

Addressing a Peace Confernce titled “Aman Se Hai Zindagi” organised ADPULSE at a local hotel here, Barrister Wahab said that Karachi was the sixth most dangerous city of the world seven years ago but now it ranked 128th in world crime index. He said that due to bad law and order few years back the people were leaving Pakistan and then the authorities had decided to launch operation and Karachi now ranked 128th in world crime index.

Barrister Wahab said that around 10,000 people come to Karachi for employment every day, which showed that the situation was much better than before.

“This city uses to give employment to everyone and will continue to do so. We need to tell people that good things also happened in Karachi. If we want to move forward, we have to extend each other’s hand. The coming time will be more good for our city, province and the country,” he added.

Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon said that they were recruiting on merit, adding that they had selected only 1700 qualified candidates out of 50,000 applicants who applied for 3000 vacancies. Memon said that during the past nine months, Sindh police requested the provincial government for many out of turn proposals and it did not turn down any of them. He said that Police is one of the most important parts of the human society. “If we are together, no enemy can harm us,” he added. He said that the peace of Karachi was disturbed under a conspiracy.

Chairman HMR Group Haji Muhammad Rafiq Pardesi, Founder and President Z Group of Companies Zeeshan Altaf Lohya, ADPULSE Chief Executive Officer Khurram Jaffrani and others also present on the occasion.

KARACHI: Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon & Govt's Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab presenting Shield to CEO Adpulse Khurram Jaffrani for successful conclusion of Peace Conference in collaboration with Adpulse and Sindh Police