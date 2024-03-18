Monday, March 18, 2024
10 persons involved in betting on horse race apprehended

APP
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   In a crackdown on illegal online gambling, Morgah police have apprehended 10 gamblers who were involved in betting on horse races here Sun­day. The gamblers were identified as Khurram Shehzad, Aslam, Abdul­lah, iIlyas, Raees, Tahir, Irshad, Siddique, Ab­dul Waheed, and Fayyaz Hussain. Upon their ar­rest, police also seized a total of Rs 12,650, 09 mobile phones, laptops, LED screens, and various other devices presum­ably used for facilitating the illicit gambling ac­tivities. SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz emphasized that gambling is root cause of other evils. He reiterated that strict action will be taken against such anti social elements without any discrimination.

APP

