2 held for illegally issuing mobile phone SIMs

PESHAWAR - The FIA Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar arrested two suspects involved in illegal is­suance of mobile phone SIMs here on Sunday.

According to details, the FIA Cy­ber Crime Circle Peshawar have conducted major operations against elements involved in ille­gal issuance of mobile phone SIMs. FIA authorities arrested two sus­pects in the raid, an official of the FIA said.

He said that the accused Hasnain Ali and Zain Ali were arrested from Multan. Another accused Wakeel Khan was arrested earlier in the said case, according to FIA authorities.

The accused were involved in il­legal activation of mobile phone SIMs, the FIA authorities said.

Benazir, the accused, used to ac­tivate SIMs in the name of women under the guise of income support programme, the FIA officials said. The accused chose different are­as of Punjab instead of Peshawar for the activation of SIMs, the of­ficials said.