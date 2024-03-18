2 sections of Hayatabad Jogging, Cycle Track to open soon

PESHAWAR - Commission­er Peshawar Division, Muham­mad Zubair has said that the provincial government while keeping in view the suitable weather for physical exercise and walk has decided to open Sec­tion A and Section B of the Haya­tabad Jogging and Cycle Track to the public soon after Eid-ul-Fitr while the remaining 4 sections will also be completed by the end of June this year.

The commissioner while imple­menting the directives of the pro­vincial for the completion of this vital development project for the public facilitation has decided acceleration of the pace of work on the scheme initiated under the Peshawar Uplift Programme Phase 2 to complete it as soon as possible.

In this regard, he visited the un­der-construction Hayatabad Jog­ging and Cycle Track and asked the Project Engineer Muhammad Adeel and other concerned offi­cials to work even on their week­ly off here on Sunday.

The commissioner was in­formed that about 70% of the work on Sections A and B of the two-kilometre track has been completed, while more than 50% of the work on the remaining four tracks has also been completed.

On the occasion, the commis­sioner said that keeping in view the suitable weather for exer­cise, section A and section B of the track should be completed by Eid-ul-Fitr to open both sections of the track to the public immedi­ately after Eid-ul-Fitr and called for submission of a daily based progress report on the project.

Construction work on six-kilo­metre long jogging and cycle track was initiated at the conflu­ence of Hayatabad stream is in progress under the supervision of Commissioner Peshawar Divi­sion.

Modern requirements includ­ing 6 restrooms along with mod­ern open gyms, tuck shops and other facilities will be established after one each kilometre distance of the Jogging and Cycle Track.