2087 square feetof streets to be paved in UC 10 Korangi at cost of Rs80m: Karachi Mayor

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that 2087 square feet of streets will be paved in UC 10 Korangi at a cost of Rs 80 million and, develop­ment work will be done in all seven districts. He expressed these views while inaugurating the com­munity support program’s pavement and renova­tion works in Korangi Town, said a statement. He said that dental surgery, orthopedic and diabetes treatment will be done in Sarfaraz Rafiqi Hospi­tal during the next one week. Karachi Institute of Heart Disease is starting a nursing school in which 130 male and female students of Karachi will be able to take a certified course, he said. On this oc­casion, Member Provincial Assembly Farooq Awan, Mayor Karachi Spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, UC10 Chairman Habib, Koran­gi District President Javed, City Councilor Afsheen Shah and other local leaders were also present. The Mayor Karachi while addressing the ceremony held after starting the development works said that the federal, provincial and local governments are now on the same page so it should be expected that there will be no hindrance in the development works. In the next three and a half years, Karachi will see a significant change and will provide maximum fa­cilities to the citizens of Karachi by completing several projects of infrastructure, water, sewerage, street lights, bridges and flyovers, he said.