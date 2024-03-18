Monday, March 18, 2024
21 dead in bus-tanker collision in Afghanistan 

Gold mine collapse kills two in north Afghanistan

Agencies
March 18, 2024
KABUL  -  Twenty-one people were killed and 38 injured in southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province on Sun­day when a bus collided with an oil tanker and a motorbike, a provincial official said.

“Early in the morning today, based on the infor­mation we have received so far, 21 people were killed” in an accident “between a passenger bus, a tanker and a motorbike”, the provincial governor’s spokesman Mohammad Qasim Riyaz told AFP.

Another 38 people were injured in the collision, the provincial information department said, up­dating an initial tally of 11 provided by Riyaz.

Meanwhile, two miners were killed in a gold mine collapse in north Afghanistan’s Bada­khshan province, state-run Bakhtar News Agen­cy reported Sunday. The incident took place while the miners were working in Wakhanda area, Kohistan district of Badakhshan late on Saturday, Bakhtar quoted Hekmatullah Moham­madi, director of the department of information and culture of the province as saying.

