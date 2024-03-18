21 dead in bus-tanker collision in Afghanistan 

KABUL - Twenty-one people were killed and 38 injured in southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province on Sunday when a bus collided with an oil tanker and a motorbike, a provincial official said.
“Early in the morning today, based on the information we have received so far, 21 people were killed” in an accident “between a passenger bus, a tanker and a motorbike”, the provincial governor’s spokesman Mohammad Qasim Riyaz told AFP.
Another 38 people were injured in the collision, the provincial information department said, updating an initial tally of 11 provided by Riyaz.
Meanwhile, two miners were killed in a gold mine collapse in north Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province, state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported Sunday. The incident took place while the miners were working in Wakhanda area, Kohistan district of Badakhshan late on Saturday, Bakhtar quoted Hekmatullah Mohammadi, director of the department of information and culture of the province as saying.