55 arrested, 74 cases registered over profiteering

LAHORE - The district administration has intensified price control measures following the Chief Minister’s di­rectives and conducted raids at 2,365 points result­ing in the arrest of 55 violators during the last 24 hours. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media here on Sunday that the price control magistrates imposed hefty fines on 235 shopkeep­ers and sealed various sale points. Around 74 indi­viduals are facing cases over illegal profiteering. In an effort to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is under­way across the city and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations.