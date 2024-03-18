Action against profiteers accelerated in Shaheed Benaziarabad

NAWABSHAH - In the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hus­sain Rind, action was taken against profiteers and hotels violating Ramadan ordi­nance in Shaheed Benazi­rabad district and fine im­posed. According to details, Mukhtarkar Nawabshah Yar Muhammad Marri took ac­tion against the owners of the hotels open during the day for violating the Rama­zan Ordinance in different areas of the city and closed the hotels and imposed fines on them besides sell­ing fruits and vegetables in different markets. He In­spected the stalls and took action against 3 shopkeep­ers charging high prices and imposed fine. On the other hand, Tehsil Skarand Mo­hammad Yasin, also taking action against the profiteers, imposed a fine of 3,500 ru­pees and received it.