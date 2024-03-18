Action against profiteers accelerated in Shaheed Benaziarabad

NAWABSHAH - In the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind, action was taken against profiteers and hotels violating Ramadan ordinance in Shaheed Benazirabad district and fine imposed. According to details, Mukhtarkar Nawabshah Yar Muhammad Marri took action against the owners of the hotels open during the day for violating the Ramazan Ordinance in different areas of the city and closed the hotels and imposed fines on them besides selling fruits and vegetables in different markets. He Inspected the stalls and took action against 3 shopkeepers charging high prices and imposed fine. On the other hand, Tehsil Skarand Mohammad Yasin, also taking action against the profiteers, imposed a fine of 3,500 rupees and received it.