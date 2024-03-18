Monday, March 18, 2024
Alcaraz to meet Medvedev in Indian Wells final again

Agencies
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

INDIAN WELLS   -   Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev will clash in Sunday’s final of the Indian Wells in a re­match of last year’s summit clash after both prevailed in intense three-setters. Al­caraz came from behind to beat Jannik Sinner 1-6 6-3 6-2 before Medvedev edged out American Tommy Paul 1-6 7-6(3) 6-2 in the sec­ond semi-final. Australian Open champion Sinner has been the hottest player on tour this year and looked poised to run away with the match when the Spaniard’s forehand went long to end the 34-minute opening set, which was halted by a three-hour rain delay. “I stayed strong mentally and that’s very important,” Alcaraz said after ending his oppo­nent’s winning streak this season at 16 matches.

