Monday, March 18, 2024
Aleem Khan vows to swiftly resolving public interest matters

Web Desk
9:06 AM | March 18, 2024
National

Federal Minister for Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan has said that all the development projects will be completed in a coordinated manner in accordance with the public interest to ensure their sustainability.

Speaking at a ceremony at his constituency NA-117 in Lahore, the Minister said that before the construction of roads, sewerage and other essentials will be ensured so that public exchequer could be saved.

Abdul Aleem Khan pledged to address long-standing public interest issues being faced by the residents in his constituency in NA-117 on top priority.

