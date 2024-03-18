Ali Zaryab bats Khizra Cricket Club to thumping victory

LAHORE - Sensational batter Ali Zaryab Asif guided Kh­izra Cricket Club to a thumping nine-wicket victory over Model Town Gymkhana Cricket Club in the knockout stage match of the Yasin Akhter Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament played here at Model Town Club Ground. Ali Zaryab Asif played an excellent un­beaten knock of 97 runs off 54 balls with the help of ten boundaries and four sixes that helped him emerge as player of the match. Hamza Nawaz and Syed Bilal Anjum (with unbeaten 57 runs) also played a vital role in Khiz­ra Club’s triumph. Batting first, Model Town Gym­khana scored 169 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs. Khawaja Wasif scored 46 runs, Danyal Ahmed un­beaten 45 and Usman Ir­shaad 39. For Khizra Club, Syed Bilal Anjum grabbed 3/28 and M Imran 1/36. Chasing the target of 170 runs, Khizra Cricket Club reached home in 18 overs, losing just one wicket. Ali Zaryab Asif top-scored with unbeaten 97 while Hamza Nawaz made unbeaten 57. The only wicket was taken by Muneeb Zafar (1/24).