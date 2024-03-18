All set for Visakhi Mela

LAHORE - The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has completed arrangements for the Visakhi Mela 2024. ETPB Chairman Arshad Farid Khan will re­view security, accommo­dation, transport, medical and other arrangements for pilgrims. According to Addi­tional Secretary Rana Shahid, the Shrines Branch has made foolproof arrangements in consultation with the Paki­stan Sikh Gurdwara Perband­hak Committee. Federal and provincial institutions will fulfill their responsibilities in the best way so that the pilgrims return with good memories and bring a good name to Pakistan, he added.