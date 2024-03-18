All tourist sites to be opened soon to enhance GDP: CM aide

PESHAWAR - Zahid Chanzeb, Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa on Tourism, Culture, Museums and Archaeology, on Sunday revealed that the tour­ism industry generates 30 billion dollars in revenue to the nation­al economy, which is 6% of the country’s GDP.

“Nature has generously bless­ed our province with the world’s best hill stations and tourist des­tinations and only focusing on this sector can revolutionise the economy of the province that can ameliorate the quality of life of the poor over here and the pres­ent PTI-led KP government is quite serious to exploit all such vital sectors on crash grounds,” he added.

Trillion of rupees in income can be obtained from the tourism sector to spend on ameliorating a lot of the poor and contributing in restoration of the economy and infrastructure of the province, he maintained.

He expressed this during his visit to the Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa Culture and Tourism Author­ity (KPCTA) Headquarters in Pe­shawar Cantt wherein he went around various sections and got acquainted of its working. An in­troductory meeting was also held on this occasion.

Zahid Chanzeb while chair­ing the meeting said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has made it clear in his first poli­cy statement that all due rights and financial resources of the province will be obtained from the federation, while simultane­ously the rich mineral and natu­ral treasures existed on our soil will also be explored and exploit­ed with renewed spirit, among which the tourism sector is at the top, he exhorted.

“We will open the attrac­tive tourist, ecological and reli­gious places and archaeological sites in the province to the tour­ists and researchers from across the globe so that our tourism in­dustry flourishes with leaps and bounds opening new vistas of in­come and employment oppor­tunities for our educated youth. Similarly, such candid steps will also enhance our soft image in the comity of nations all over the world, he added.

The CM’s aide clarified that in the recent past, terrorism and unrest had tarnished our nation­al face in the international arena, however, he said that the match­less sacrifices of our valiant na­tion and armed forces have yield­ed fruits wherein peace and harmony reigns in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa as else in the country and we have to benefit from it.

“Our focus now will be to en­suring the rule of law, merit and improving our fragile economy so that the people feel a sense of security in all respects and all sectors and institutions includ­ing tourism are developed and strengthened with accelerated pace,” he revealed.

Zahid Chanzeb reiterated the pledge that he would burn the midnight oil to ensure the use of every forum at the national and international level to promote tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on solid footing globally.

Earlier, on arrival at the KPC­TA Headquarters, Director Gen­eral Barkatullah Marwat briefed him on the performance of the authority besides the progress made so far towards achieving the set goals in this respect.

The Adviser Tourism eulogised the performance of KPCTA and expressed the confidence that the authority will vigour its ef­forts in searching out new tourist spots, improving the road infra­structure, registration of hotels and tour operators, increasing tourism investment, maximiz­ing income resources and ensur­ing timely and quality completion of all ongoing schemes including new cable car and chair lift instal­lation projects in various hill sta­tions and snow bound areas.

Similarly, he further pledged that KPCTA will emerge as part and parcel of the current govern­ment agenda of prosperity and implementing people-friendly and public welfare policies in let­ter and spirit.

He assured that concrete measures will be taken to in­crease investment avenues in the tourism sector, while all the obstacles in the way of tourism investment will be removed on a priority basis, for which, he as­sured that he will hold separate meetings and consultations with the heads and experts of all the concerned sectors.

Also, he will keep the Chief Min­ister constantly abreast with the progress thus made in the tour­ism sector and seek his guidance as well, he concluded.