Army will go into Rafah despite global pressure: Israel PM

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Ne­tanyahu said on Sunday that Israe­li troops would pursue a planned ground offensive in southern Ga­za’s Rafah that has spurred fears of mass civilian casualties. “No amount of international pressure will stop us from realising all the goals of the war: eliminating Hamas, releasing all our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat against Isra­el,” Netanyahu told a cabinet meeting in a video released by his office.

“To do this, we will also operate in Rafah.” His comments came as talks were expected to resume in Doha towards a truce in Gaza, where Is­rael has pursued a military cam­paign against Hamas militants for more than five months. Israeli top officials were set to discuss the “mandate” of the delegation. Net­anyahu was also set to meet on Sun­day with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was expected to reiter­ate his warning against a ground of­fensive in Rafah, where the majority of Gazans have sought refuge from relentless Israeli bombardment.

US President Joe Biden, who has supported Israel during the war, has said an Israeli invasion of Rafah would be a “red line” without credi­ble civilian protection plans in place.

The head of the UN’s World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghe­breyesus, on Friday appealed to Is­rael “in the name of humanity” not to launch an assault on Rafah.

Netanyahu’s office said on Friday he had approved the military’s plan for an operation in Rafah, though no timeline has been given. Rafah is the last major population centre in Gaza yet to be subjected to a ground as­sault in the war, which was triggered by Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on southern Israel. The at­tack resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians.

