Aseefa Bhutto submits her nomination papers from NA 207

LARKANA - Daughter of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Sha­heed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto, Bibi Aseefa Bhut­to Zardari on Sunday sub­mitted her nomination form for NA 207 with her Advocate Hussain Bux Zardari for by-election with the Returning Offi­cer and Additional Dep­uty Commissioner Two Ali Sher Jamali in Deputy Commissioner office Sha­heed Benazirabad where Large crowd of party workers waited outside of the Returning officer. Ac­cording to the detail, NA 207 seat was vacated by President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari. She reached in D.C office and hand over her nomination form to Returning Officer. Earli­er, she reached at Nawab­shah airport in Public air­plane on Saturday where a large numbers of par­ty workers warmly wel­comed here by showering flowers on her. Address­ing on the occasion, she said that PPP believes in democracy because de­mocracy is best revenge. She vowed to reconstruct and build 3,000,000 hous­es of poor people in local flood affected area.