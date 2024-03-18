Awais Leghari given Energy Division portfolio

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet has been slightly reshuffled by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. According to the development, the portfolio of Federal Minister Sardar Awais Leghari has been changed and given the portfolio of Energy Division. The portfolio of Railway Ministry has been taken away from him.

Meanwhile, Dr Musadiq Malik has been given the portfolio of Petroleum Ministry. Earlier, he was having the additional charge of the Energy Minis­try. The Cabinet division Has issued a notification of the change in the portfolios of the two ministers.

Talking to The Nation, Sardar Awais Leghari said that the decision to change the portfolio has been taken by the prime minister.

He said the new portfolio of Energy Division is indeed challenging for him and hoped that keep­ing in view his previous experience, he would overcome the challenges being faced by the ener­gy sector. He also said that his effort would be to meet the growing demand of energy in the coun­try by producing cost effective green energy