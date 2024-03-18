Axe of upto 147pc gas price hike set to fall on consumers

ISLAMABAD - Another shockwave is imminent for gas consumers as the Sui companies have sought a hike of up to 147 percent in tariff on account of Estimated Revenue Requirement for the fiscal year 2024-25 and previous years’ rev­enue requirements.

To meet the Estimated Rev­enue Requirements (ERR), the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Lim­ited (SNGPL) has sought a hike of Rs 2646.18 per MMBtu or 147 percent on account of shortfall in revenue requirement for FY 2024-25 and for previous years revenue shortfall, while Sui So­thern Gas Company Limited (SS­GCL) has sought an increase of Rs 274.40 per MMBTU or 18.71 percent in tariff. In two separate petitions filed by both the Sui companies to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for the determination of ERR/prescribed prices for FY 2024-25, the SNGPL and SSGCL have also sought the transfer of RLNG cost of service at Rs325.08 per MMBTU and Rs39.56 per MMBTU, re­spectively, for FY 2024-25. The revenue requirement of the petitioners will en­able the company to meet the cost of gas, operating cost and return on assets.

The SNGPL in its petition has project­ed average prescribed price Rs4,446.89 per MMBTU including previous years’ shortfall, in natural gas busi­ness FY2024-25. Besides, the petition­er has claimed RLNG cost of service at Rs325.08 per MMBTU for FY-2024-25.

According to the SNGPL petition, the estimated revenue requirements of the company is projected to be Rs 904.913 billion, while the revenue collected on account of current prescribed price is projected to be Rs 715.734 billion. The shortfall in revenue requirement is Rs 189.179 billion. Therefore, the regula­tor’s nod has been sought to increase the tariff by Rs 475.95 per MMBTU to meet the revenue shortfall of the FY 2024-25. The company has request­ed to increase the prescribed gas price from existing Rs 1800.71 per MMBTU to Rs 2276.66 per MMBTU, for meeting the revenue shortfall for FY2024-25, with effect from July 1,2024. Similar­ly, on account of previous years reve­nue shortfall a hike of Rs 2170.24 per MMBTU has been sought, taking the ag­gregate average prescribed price to Rs 4446.89 per MMBTU (including previ­ous years shortfall).

As per the SNGPL request, the pro­jected cost of indigenous gas, during next fiscal, is Rs 404.498 billion, while the LNG cost will be Rs 297.913 bil­lion. Operating cost including HR and other will be Rs 36.634 billion. A huge amount of Rs 125.322 billion will go to late payment surcharge payable and fi­nancing cost for working capital. The company has claimed Rs 24.129 bil­lion on account of depreciation, while Rs 34.582 billion on account of return on assets. In its petition SSGCL has pro­jected average prescribed price of Rs. 1 740 80 per MMBTU for FY 2024-25 in natural gas business.

SSGCL has sought a hike of 18.71 per­cent or Rs 274.40 per MMBTU in the average prescribed price of gas which will enhance its prescribed price from the existing Rs 1466.40 per MMBTU to Rs 1740.80 per MMBTU.

As per the SSGCL petition, the pro­jected revenue requirement will be Rs 359.652 billion during 2024-25, which includes Rs 270.980 billion, transmis­sion & distribution cost including oth­er charges Rs 36.168 billion, depre­ciation Rs 9.960 billion, adjustments for revenue shortfall in Balochistan Rs 20.929 billion, financial charges on short-term borrowing Rs 12.5 billion, return on assets Rs 25.362 billion, and subsidy on air mix project Rs 3.134 bil­lion. With sale revenue on current pre­scribed price the company can collect Rs 302.961 billion, leaving a shortfall of Rs 56.692 billion or Rs 274.40 per MMBTU, said the petition.

Besides, the petitioner has project­ed RLNG cost of service at Rs 39.56 per MMBTU for RLNG business.

According a petition the total require­ment of the company is Rs 359.652 bil­lion, for the FY 2024-25, while the sale revenue at current prescribed price if Rs 302.961 billion leading to a short­fall of Rs 56.692 billion during the next fiscal. To meet the revenue shortfall, the company has sought an increase of Rs 274.40 per MMBTU. OGRA will hold public hearing on the SSGCL peti­tion today(Monday) in Karachi, and on March 20 in Quetta. On SNGPL petition the hearing is scheduled to be held on March 25 and 27 in Lahore and Pesha­war respectively.