Barkhan wildfire extinguished

March 18, 2024
QUETTA  -  Local administration, Provincial Disaster Man­agement Authority (PDMA) and local residents extinguished the wildfire that engulfed the Koh-e-Jandaran in Barkhan district of Balochistan the other day. Hundreds of trees and precious shrubs have burnt in forest fire at Koh-e-Jandaran on the confluence of Kohlu and Barkhan in Balochistan. A huge forest fire that erupted in the mountainous region on Saturday spread over large area and en­gulfed the entire areas putting hazards to the hun­dreds of trees and precious and rare shrubs.

On the directives of the Balochistan’s Chief Min­ister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and local administration along with the local area people launched efforts to control the blaze. With collective efforts, the wildfire has been controlled, said Director General Public Relations here on Sunday.

Previously, hundreds of trees and precious shrubs have burnt in forest fire at Koh-e-Jandaran on the confluence of Kohlu and Barkhan in Balo­chistan. The fire could not be controlled in the area due to difficult terrain, officials said. A huge forest fire that erupted in the mountainous region on Sat­urday noon spread over large area and engulfed hundreds of trees and precious and rare shrubs.

Balochistan’s chief minister directed the Provin­cial Disaster Management Authority to control the blaze and initiate relief operations in the area.

