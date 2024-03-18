Barkhan wildfire extinguished

QUETTA - Local administration, Provincial Disaster Man­agement Authority (PDMA) and local residents extinguished the wildfire that engulfed the Koh-e-Jandaran in Barkhan district of Balochistan the other day. Hundreds of trees and precious shrubs have burnt in forest fire at Koh-e-Jandaran on the confluence of Kohlu and Barkhan in Balochistan. A huge forest fire that erupted in the mountainous region on Saturday spread over large area and en­gulfed the entire areas putting hazards to the hun­dreds of trees and precious and rare shrubs.

On the directives of the Balochistan’s Chief Min­ister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and local administration along with the local area people launched efforts to control the blaze. With collective efforts, the wildfire has been controlled, said Director General Public Relations here on Sunday.

