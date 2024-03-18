Beyond Balancing

The idea of “balancing” in Pakistan’s foreign policy holds a long tail that can be traced back to the bloc politics of the last century. But is the balancing act still possi­ble, is a question that confronts Pakistan’s relations with the world today. Receiving a call from Saudi Premier, Muhammad Bin Salman, Shehbaz Sharif took the opportunity to express intent that Pakistan seeks a strategic partnership with Saudi Arab; one that benefits from and builds on the previous bond. This interaction comes simultaneously with the US Ambassa­dor first meeting Shehbaz Sharif two days back and then the speaker of the National Assembly, the next day.

These interactions and statements do not offer an explicit foreign policy direction for those who might be keen to see how the new government prioritises its key partnerships across the globe. But they, at best, reveal the complexity of the country’s foreign policy going forward. On the face of it, Donald Blome assured support in securing the upcoming ar­rangement with the IMF. However, Pakistan’s economic situ­ation and the possibility to attract investment will determine its relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

The strategic relationship that Pakistan seeks with SA has one core to it – that the latter invests in Pakistan. Whether or not it does so depends mostly on IMF’s terms and conditions in the next expected bailout. Right there, the US becomes the country holding all the reigns. But by diversifying security co­operation with China, Pakistan has, in a way, also diversified its dependencies. The BRICS chapter is going to be crucial in this regard. Too early to say if BRICS membership will help Pakistan find alternate solutions to the ailing economy. But still, a breakthrough if it happens.

As for diversification, another major arm extends to economic ties with Iran; the potential of which usually is underestimated.

Pakistan does not need to do the balancing act between the US and China or Saudi Arab and Iran. We are far past that. The foreign policy now must be an act of maximising gain in each of these relationships and putting the economics above the politics of conflict.