BISP Kifalat programme quarterly installment released

MULTAN - The quarterly installment of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Kifalat programme has been in­creased by Rs 10,500 as over 2.2 million beneficiaries of South Zone Punjab would get benefit. These views were ex­pressed by the Zonal Director BISP South Zone, Sheikh Mu­hammad Ameen, while talk­ing to media persons here. He said that earlier, the fami­lies registered under the BISP were being provided Rs 8,750 per family on a quarterly ba­sis, but now the government of Pakistan has increased the quarterly installment to Rs 10,500. He said that the third quarter installment of the current financial year was being released to the BISP registered families.