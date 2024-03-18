Blind murdercase solved, accused held

MULTAN - Po­lice have solved a blind murder case and ar­rested the main accused within three hours of the premises of Seetal Mari police station. This was disclosed by SSP Opera­tions Muhammad Arsa­lan Zahid while holding a press conference here on Sunday. He said that po­lice received an emergen­cy call about murder of a woman at 12:10 pm in which an unknown man shot her dead and es­caped in the premises of Seetal Mari police station. The police registered the case number 811/24 un­der section 302 against an unknown outlaw and started the investigations into the incident. CPO Sadiq Ali formed a special team under the supervi­sion of SSP Investigations and SSP Investigations to arrest the criminal at the earliest. The SSP Opera­tions maintained that the police team solved the case within three hours and arrested the accused Muhammad Hanif s/o Ahmed Bukhash resi­dent of Qasim Bela Colo­ny Multan.