Blind murdercase solved, accused held

MULTAN - Police have solved a blind murder case and arrested the main accused within three hours of the premises of Seetal Mari police station. This was disclosed by SSP Operations Muhammad Arsalan Zahid while holding a press conference here on Sunday. He said that police received an emergency call about murder of a woman at 12:10 pm in which an unknown man shot her dead and escaped in the premises of Seetal Mari police station. The police registered the case number 811/24 under section 302 against an unknown outlaw and started the investigations into the incident. CPO Sadiq Ali formed a special team under the supervision of SSP Investigations and SSP Investigations to arrest the criminal at the earliest. The SSP Operations maintained that the police team solved the case within three hours and arrested the accused Muhammad Hanif s/o Ahmed Bukhash resident of Qasim Bela Colony Multan.