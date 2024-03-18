BMP asks govt to work on fast track plan to address expansive energy issue

ISLAMABAD - The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FPCCI) Business­men Panel (BMP) has asked the government to work on a fast track plan to address expan­sive energy issue and priority should be given to the value-added industry in this regard.

The FPCCI former president and BMP Chairman Mian An­jum Nisar said that Pakistan’s core issue is the high cost of doing business, which the gov­ernment needed to bring down to bring the local as well as the export industry at par with global competitors. The BMP chairman urged for increasing ease of doing business, lower­ing cost of production, paying early refunds to solve liquidity crunch, relaxing import policy for industrial raw material, and equalizing the energy tar­iff across the country.

He said Pakistan was at 147 out of 190 countries on the global ranking of doing busi­ness mainly due to bureau­cratic hurdles. He said various provincial departments, in­cluding EOBI, Social Security, Women Welfare, Environment Department etc were play­ing a negative role and treat­ing the manufacturers and exporters like criminals. The FPCCI former president called for giving a boost to the ex­port sector by adopting diver­sified marketing techniques and extending practical sup­port to the industry, and asked the exporters to pre­pare themselves for meeting the global challenges so that exports could be enhanced by fully exploiting new op­portunities. He also stressed the need for adopting new technology so that Pakistan’s exports may be able to cope with the emerging challenges in international arena.

He urged the government to undertake thorough research and also brief the SMEs of the details of such challenges. He hoped that the government would help boost country’s exports, while all the macro and micro issues of the trade and commerce should also be addressed. He said that growth of economy was a must to steer the industry of worse situation and con­tribute to the exports of the country. He observed that the domestic industry should be allowed to grow while enjoy­ing the right to avail oppor­tunities against the competi­tors. The businessmen leader said the benefits of the GSP Plus status can only be har­vested by maximum value-addition in finished products rather than exporting only raw materials, which cannot be possible without relax­ation in import policies.

The Businessmen Panel (BMP) chairman said that business community has been facing tough challenges because of limited business. In this context, he sought at­tention of the government for formulation of regional, provincial and central level task force, and formulation of sector wise regional policies which would help the govern­ment address the problems confronted by exporters.

The FPCCI former presi­dent called for promoting industrialisation and enhanc­ing exports through lowering cost of production, paying early refunds to solve liquid­ity crunch and relaxing im­port policy for industrial raw material. Mian Anjum Nisar asked the government to ap­preciate the role of industry for its potential to harvest maximum benefits, providing mass employment to the job­less population of the country. He also sought government’s attention for formulating ag­gressive marketing plan and hurdle-free policies as well as urgent decisions in favour of exports while taking on board major stakeholders.

He called for concerted ef­forts for exploring new mar­kets both traditional and non-traditional in order to introduce home made prod­ucts. He urged the govern­ment to announce favourable policies and allow duty-free import of raw material and accessories. This move will attract investors and help in setting up new industries in the country which will cre­ate wide opportunities for employment. We direly need a stimulus economic plan coupled with relief package by the government to maxi­mise production. He also em­phasised the need for seek­ing technical knowhow from China and other countries for the sake of innovation, and improvement of prod­ucts. The BMP chairman said the sustainable solution to Pakistan’s problems lies in reforms, as we can see very large inefficiencies in tax col­lection. So, the tax compli­ance must be improved and tax base be broadened. This cannot be achieved with a single policy change, but by a systemic approach, he added.

He observed the govern­ment preferred direct taxa­tion to meet revenue short­fall as opposed to resorting to increasing indirect taxes because direct taxes tend to be more progressive in na­ture; therefore, the burden on the lower income strata of the population is lesser. He emphasised that concentrat­ing on import substitution is imperative to narrow import bills and certain imported products such as oil are of a fixed nature; therefore, the government needs to enhance focus on import substitution industries, as chemicals, agri­culture and steel are potential industries. He said that un­dertaking structural reforms require political will. He said that enacting structural re­forms, such as improvements in tax collection system, bu­reaucracy and ease of doing business requires major polit­ical will and strict implemen­tation of policies, he added.