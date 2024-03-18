Brad Pitt has spent ‘millions’ in legal fees against ex-wife Angelina Jolie

LOS VEGAS - Brad Pitt is gearing to wage an­other legal battle against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie amid their dispute over French vineyard, Château Miraval. Since the exes split in September 2016, they have been at odds with one an­other especially with regards to Miraval. The Fight Club actor has so far won three legal wins over the actress and billionaire Yuri Shefler, the Russian tycoon who bought Jolie’s share of the vineyard. Pitt, 60, is currently suing the Maleficient actress, 48, for an alleged breach of con­tract for selling her share of the estate to the Russian oligarch, without his knowledge. The ac­tor has accused Jolie for selling out Miraval out of “spite” just weeks after he was initially awarded joint custody of their minor children. However, Jolie refuted the claims. According to legal sources cited by Page Six, Pitt has spent an estimated $10 million so far on lawyers fees. “This is all about standing up to bullies and defending his own people, principles and the truth. Brad is standing firm for what he believes in,” the insider stat­ed. “He’s willing to go and testify on a stand if it went to trial,” the source added.