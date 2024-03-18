Cambodia’s total public debt reaches $11.24b as of 2023

PHNOM PENH - The Cambodian government had a total pub­lic debt stock of $11.24 billion as of 2023, according to the Cambodia Public Debt Sta­tistical Bulletin released by the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Sunday. The pub­lic debt comprised 64 percent from bilateral development partners and 36 percent from multilateral development partners, the bul­letin said. The composition of the public debt stock was comprised of 46 percent in USD, 19 percent in SDR (Special Drawing Rights), 11 percent in CNY, 11 percent in JPY, 7 per­cent in EUR and 6 percent in local and other currencies, the bulletin said. Last year, govt had signed new concessional loans with de­velopment partners in total amount of 1.81 billion dollars, which accounted for 79 per­cent of the ceiling permitted by law, it said.