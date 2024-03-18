Monday, March 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CCPO orders strict action against kite makers, dealers

Directs daily intelligence-based operations against individuals involved in kite manufacturing

Our Staff Reporter
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has ordered strict action against kite manufacturers and deal­ers, emphasizing effective measures to break the supply chain of this deadly sport. 

He said this while chairing a meeting at his office here on Sunday to address the issue of kite flying.

He instructed daily intelligence-based opera­tions against individuals involved in kite manu­facturing to stop this activity. He ordered to seek an explanation of SDPOs and issue show cause no­tices to SHOs of Gulberg, Ghalib Market, Shadbagh, Harbanspura, Gujjarpura and Ichhra over viola­tions of the Anti-Kite-Flying Act. 

Similarly, he further directed to issue letters of displeasure to supervisory officers in case of any violation of the Act. The CCPO stressed the need to sensitize people against kite flying, stating that the loss of precious lives due to this deadly activity would not be tolerated.

IHC to resume hearing of PTI founder, Bushra's appeals against conviction in gifts, cipher cases

Bilal Kamyana stressed the need to crack down on elements involved in the preparation, buy­ing, selling, and use of metal strings and kites. He urged scholars, media and civil society to fulfill their social responsibilities in raising awareness for preventing the loss of lives due to kite flying.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, Divisional SPs (Operations), SDPOs and SHOs of Gulberg Circle, Shadbagh and Harbanspura, Guj­jarpura, Ghalib Market and Shadbagh.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1710736511.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024