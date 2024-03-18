Chelsea substitutes strike late to snatch FA Cup win over Leicester

LONDON - Chelsea substitutes Carney Chukwue­meka and Noni Madueke scored stop­page time goals to earn a thrilling 4-2 home victory over battling second-tier side Leicester City on Sunday and a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The match had everything needed for a classic cup tie, including end-to-end action, a missed penalty, a red card, a howler of an own goal and some sumptuous strikes. Chelsea had looked in full control at halftime after goals from Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer, though Raheem Sterling also had a somewhat feeble penalty saved by Jakub Stolarczyk’s legs.

However, a horrible mistake from Chelsea’s France defender Axel Disa­si gifted Leicester a goal in the 51st minute when his pass back from dis­tance flew straight into his own goal.

Ten minutes later Stephy Malvididi produced a stunning individual goal, dribbling and sidestepping Malo Gusto before curling the ball into the top corner to put Leicester level. In the 71st, Leicester’s Callum Doyle clipped Nicolas Jackson’s heel as the striker raced towards goal.

Referee Andy Madley signalled a penalty and a yellow card but after a VAR check he ruled that the foul had happened just outside the penalty area and changed the yellow to a red be­cause Jackson had been clear on goal.

Chelsea besieged the Leicester area, producing a total of 26 shots to the Championship side’s five, but they also missed a hatful of chances and were guilty of many misplaced passes.