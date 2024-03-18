Monday, March 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

China prepares to launch relay satellite Queqiao-2

Agencies
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

HAINAN  -  The combination of the relay satellite Queqiao-2 and the Long March-8 Y3 carrier rocket was verti­cally transferred on Sunday to the launching area at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China’s Hainan Province. The satellite is projected to be launched at an appropriate time within the next few days, according to the China National Space Admin­istration (CNSA). The combination on a removable launch pad was moved out of the vertical test build­ing of the launching site in the morning, and then safely transported to its launching area.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1710658907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024