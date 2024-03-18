China prepares to launch relay satellite Queqiao-2

HAINAN - The combination of the relay satellite Queqiao-2 and the Long March-8 Y3 carrier rocket was verti­cally transferred on Sunday to the launching area at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China’s Hainan Province. The satellite is projected to be launched at an appropriate time within the next few days, according to the China National Space Admin­istration (CNSA). The combination on a removable launch pad was moved out of the vertical test build­ing of the launching site in the morning, and then safely transported to its launching area.