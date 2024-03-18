Monday, March 18, 2024
China’s installed capacity of power batteries grows in Jan-Feb

Agencies
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Business

BEIJING   -   Chi­na’s installed capacity of power batteries went up in the first two months of the year, according to data from the China Automo­tive Battery Innovation Al­liance. During the period, the installed capacity of the batteries stood at 50.3 gigawatt-hours (GWh), up 32 percent year on year. In February alone, the output fell 18.1 percent year on year to 18 GWh. The ex­ports of the power batteries came in at 16.3 GWh dur­ing the January-February period, down 1.9 percent compared with last year, ac­cording to the data. The new energy vehicles (NEVs) sec­tor maintained fast growth momentum during the first two months. The country’s NEVs output reached 1.25 million units, climbing 28.2 percent compared with a year earlier. Sales of NEVs rose 29.4 percent year on year to 1.21 million units, data from the China Associ­ation of Automobile Manu­facturers showed.

Agencies

