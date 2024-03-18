Monday, March 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Chinese-brand passenger vehicle sales up 26.7pc in Jan-Feb

Agencies
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Business

BEIJING   -   Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles soared 26.7 percent year on year in the first two months of 2024, industry data showed. About 2.07 million such vehicles were sold during the period, according to the China Association of Automo­bile Manufacturers. The mar­ket share of domestic-brand passenger vehicles rose 7.6 percentage points year on year to 59.9 percent during the pe­riod. In February alone, some 791,000 such vehicles were sold, with the market share up 6.5 percentage points year on year to 59.4 percent.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1710658907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024