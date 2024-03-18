Monday, March 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Chinese hybrid rice harvested at Brunei farm

Chinese hybrid rice harvested at Brunei farm
Agencies
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Business

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN  -   Brunei held a ceremony on Saturday to celebrate the harvest of a Chinese hybrid rice ex­perimental field, according to the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism (MPRT) of Brunei. The cer­emony was held at Lekiun Agricultural Development Area where a variety of rice for non-irrigation paddy farms was harvested. The seedlings of three rice vari­eties were planted on Dec 14 last year as part of a suit­ability study to develop the local paddy industry using high-yielding hybrids from China, local daily Borneo Bulletin reported on Sunday. “The harvest today is a good start for the two countries to deepen cooperation on hy­brid rice. In the future, China will continue to strengthen cooperation with Brunei in terms of hybrid rice seeds and expert guidance, and provide more support,” said Chinese Ambassador to Bru­nei Xiao Jianguo. The MPRT, through the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood, is teaming up with Hunan Hy­brid Rice Research Center in China to find rice hybrids suitable for the conditions in Brunei, in particular non-irrigated farms, Borneo Bul­letin reported.

NAB’s deputy director arrested on corruption charges

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1710658907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024