Clean Punjab drive in full swing

NAROWAL - Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza said on Sunday that garbage was being picked up in cities, towns and rural areas of the district under the Clean Punjab campaign. Drainage and sewerage were being cleaned and streetlights were being restored due to which the residential areas were looking clean and beautiful, says a hand­out. The Deputy Commis­sioner said that accord­ing to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the fruitful results of clean Punjab campaign had started reaching the common citizens and their streets, villages, towns and cities had started to become clean. He further said that encroachments and wall chalking were also being eliminated un­der the “Clean Punjab Pro­gramme”, manholes were being covered and water was being sprinkled on the roads. Similarly, to ensure the supply of clean drink­ing water to the public, fil­tration plants were being activated and the filters of the filtration plant were being changed timely, he added. The Deputy Com­missioner appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the administration in the cleanliness drive.