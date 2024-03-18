Monday, March 18, 2024
Competition in KP tough for Senate Election

Agencies
March 18, 2024
PESHAWAR   -  The competition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also tough in the Senate elections with a total of 42 candidates having submitted nomination papers for eleven seats of the Senate, an official of the Provincial Election Commission said here Sun­day. He said that there will be a contest between 10 candidates for two posts of Technocrat, 25 candidates for 7 general seats submitted their nomination papers, and 7 candidates have sub­mitted their nomination papers for two reserved seats for women. The official of the Provincial Election Commission disclosed that Azam Khan Swati, Qazi Muhammad Anwar Advocate, Waqar Ahmed Qazi, Dr. Hamad Mahmood Cheema, Kha­lid Masood, Fazal Hanan, Dilawar Khan, Qaiser Khan, Noorul Haque Qadri and Syed Irshad Hus­sain are candidates for the Technocrat seat.

Agencies

