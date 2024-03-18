Cops booked under anti-terrorism act

BUREWALA - Four police officials includ­ing Station House Officer (SHO) were booked for man­handling and opening fire on a bailiff (team) who visited Karampur Police to recover three illegally detained citi­zens. According to official sources, a citizen named Sajjad Shah had approached the Lahore High Court Mul­tan Bench for recovery of il­legally detained Azhar Shah at Karampur Police Station. Lahore High Court Multan Bench deputed a bailiff for the recovery of the detained citizen. The police officials including SHO Nasir Mah­mood manhandled and even another two officials opened fire to frighten the Bailiff when the team rushed to the Police Station. The Bai­liff reported the incident to the Lahore High Court Mul­tan Bench. The Lahore High Court Multan Bench took notice and directed police high-ups to appear before the court. Meanwhile, the police authorities inquired about the incident and reg­istered a case against the four police officials includ­ing SHO under 7ATA, 343 and 324 of PPC. Similarly, SHO Nasir Mahmood and an ASI Muhammad Idrees were arrested, however, the other two police officials Saeed Ahmed and Rana Tanvir managed to escape.

BROTHERS KILL SISTER AND HER PARAMOUR

In a heinous incident, brothers kill their sister and her paramour in honor in the suburbs of Bahawal­nagar, police said on Sunday. According to police, the inci­dent occurred in Chak Amro in Bahawalnagar where three brothers found their sister and her paramour in objectionable condition and killed them on the spot with choppers and escaped from the scene. Police shifted bodies to nearby hospital for post-mortem and start­ed investigation of the in­cident. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam took notice of alleged abuse of a woman by police constable in Bahawalnagar and sought report from Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur.