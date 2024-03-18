Cops booked under anti-terrorism act

BUREWALA - Four police officials including Station House Officer (SHO) were booked for manhandling and opening fire on a bailiff (team) who visited Karampur Police to recover three illegally detained citizens. According to official sources, a citizen named Sajjad Shah had approached the Lahore High Court Multan Bench for recovery of illegally detained Azhar Shah at Karampur Police Station. Lahore High Court Multan Bench deputed a bailiff for the recovery of the detained citizen. The police officials including SHO Nasir Mahmood manhandled and even another two officials opened fire to frighten the Bailiff when the team rushed to the Police Station. The Bailiff reported the incident to the Lahore High Court Multan Bench. The Lahore High Court Multan Bench took notice and directed police high-ups to appear before the court. Meanwhile, the police authorities inquired about the incident and registered a case against the four police officials including SHO under 7ATA, 343 and 324 of PPC. Similarly, SHO Nasir Mahmood and an ASI Muhammad Idrees were arrested, however, the other two police officials Saeed Ahmed and Rana Tanvir managed to escape.
BROTHERS KILL SISTER AND HER PARAMOUR
In a heinous incident, brothers kill their sister and her paramour in honor in the suburbs of Bahawalnagar, police said on Sunday. According to police, the incident occurred in Chak Amro in Bahawalnagar where three brothers found their sister and her paramour in objectionable condition and killed them on the spot with choppers and escaped from the scene. Police shifted bodies to nearby hospital for post-mortem and started investigation of the incident. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam took notice of alleged abuse of a woman by police constable in Bahawalnagar and sought report from Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur.