Country’s future linked with well educated youth: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the coun­try’s future hinges upon well-educated and skilled youth as they are the harbin­gers of national development and progress. He expressed these views during a meet­ing with a student from Balo­chistan province, Ikramullah who is studying in 9th class in Lawrence College Murree, here on Sunday.

The prime minister re­called that he met this stu­dent first time at a camp for flood affectees during his visit to Qila Saifullah in Balo­chistan in 2022 floods say­ing the boy’s family was ad­versely affected. The PM said young student Ikramullah in the camp expressed his anger on non-availability of quality education in his city and desired to con­tinue his studies. On the instructions of the prime minister Shahbaz Sharif, the young student was enrolled in presti­gious Lawrence College Murree with boarding facility at the government expenses. Shehbaz Sharif said for the provision of quality education, the fed­eral government would facilitate high achievers with scholarship scheme to get education in the well reputed glob­al educational institutes.

Under the Prime Minister’s direction, the student from 2022 flood affect­ed area of Qilla Saifullah was provid­ed with facility to get education at the country’s prominent educational insti­tute. The student thanked the Prime Minister for giving him opportunity to meet. “I am delighted to see that today Ikramullah has become obedient, con­fident, active and composed student”, the PM said.

Prime minister Shahbaz gave Ikra­mullah a tablet gift from his pocket which would be helpful in pushing for­ward his academic goals Ikramullah gifted books to the prime minister.

During the meeting, the principal of the college as well as house master were also present.