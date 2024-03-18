Country’s future linked with well educated youth: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the country’s future hinges upon well-educated and skilled youth as they are the harbingers of national development and progress. He expressed these views during a meeting with a student from Balochistan province, Ikramullah who is studying in 9th class in Lawrence College Murree, here on Sunday.
The prime minister recalled that he met this student first time at a camp for flood affectees during his visit to Qila Saifullah in Balochistan in 2022 floods saying the boy’s family was adversely affected. The PM said young student Ikramullah in the camp expressed his anger on non-availability of quality education in his city and desired to continue his studies. On the instructions of the prime minister Shahbaz Sharif, the young student was enrolled in prestigious Lawrence College Murree with boarding facility at the government expenses. Shehbaz Sharif said for the provision of quality education, the federal government would facilitate high achievers with scholarship scheme to get education in the well reputed global educational institutes.
Under the Prime Minister’s direction, the student from 2022 flood affected area of Qilla Saifullah was provided with facility to get education at the country’s prominent educational institute. The student thanked the Prime Minister for giving him opportunity to meet. “I am delighted to see that today Ikramullah has become obedient, confident, active and composed student”, the PM said.
Prime minister Shahbaz gave Ikramullah a tablet gift from his pocket which would be helpful in pushing forward his academic goals Ikramullah gifted books to the prime minister.
During the meeting, the principal of the college as well as house master were also present.