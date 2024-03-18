De-siltationof 171 canals ofDG Khan zoneto start today

DG KHAN - The de-siltation of 171 small and big canals of Dera Ghazi Khan zone will start on Monday (today). The task has been given to remove silt from 1625 kilome­ters long canals by April 20. Superintending Engineer Irrigation Department Khan Shaukat Hayat said that provincial, divisional, and district-level committees have been formed to monitor the proper de-siltation of canals. He said that the monitoring land informa­tion management system has also been made func­tional by the provincial government. There will be no wastage of water by the de-silting and the canal water will reach the tail-end farmers in abundance. He said that if anyone has any objection or sugges­tion related to the de-siltation, it could be submitted in writing to his office and the Canal division.