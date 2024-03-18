Diplomatic Dynamics

In an era of global turmoil, fostering strong relationships with neighbouring countries has become the need of the hour. Pakistan has come forward to improve ties with both Iran and Afghanistan. The upcoming Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Iran highlights Pakistan’s commitment to regional cooperation and eco­nomic prosperity. Similarly, the agreement between Pakistan and Af­ghanistan aimed at expanding cooperation in connectivity, security, and counterterrorism highlights Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s determi­nation to be a proactive agent of peace in the region.

The potential of an FTA between Pakistan and Iran will boost trade fig­ures as rightly pointed out by Iranian Ambassador Dr. Reza Amiri Mogh­adam. He has emphasised how the current bilateral trade which stands at $ 2.5 billion could soar to $5 billion within a few years. This highlights the untapped potential that lies in trade between Pakistan and Iran. Pakistan also shares Iran’s eagerness to enhance maritime connections, particularly between Karachi, Gwadar, Chabahar, and Bandar Abbas ports. This will ensure regional connectivity and strengthening these links will not only facilitate trade but it will also promote peace between the two nations. To enhance regional stability, Pakistan is simultaneous­ly working on improving its relationship with Afghanistan. Both coun­tries want to strengthen their ties by focusing on collaboration in con­nectivity, trade, and security. Collaborative initiatives to address border concerns and improve facilities along the Durand Line demonstrate a shared commitment to addressing long-standing disagreements. With Afghanistan undergoing tremendous changes, Pakistan’s involvement highlights its importance as a regional stabilising power.

Both of these agreements symbolise a collective determination to move past grievances and chart a course towards friendly coexistence. The border skirmishes that erupted in January between Iran and Pak­istan served as a dark reminder of the fragility of regional dynamics. However, the subsequent willingness of both Pakistan and Iran to put aside differences and prioritise mutual prosperity speaks volumes about their commitment to stability.

By extending a hand of friendship, Pakistan is laying the groundwork for a more stable and prosperous future for the entire region. This friend­ship holds promises of regional cooperation and economic integration, and hopefully, it will prove to be beneficial for all three countries.