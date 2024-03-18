Dubai’s Al-Matiyah forum empowers global SMEs

ISLAMABAD - The Al-Matiyah Investment and Busi­ness Forum in Dubai, supported by influential patrons, brought together investors and entrepreneurs from nearly 50 countries to strengthen na­tional SMEs through diverse cultural exchange and collaboration.

The forum’s primary objective was to build economic bridges connecting the Middle East with the world, pre­senting Dubai as a hub for entrepre­neurial activity. This event not only emphasized Dubai’s strategic impor­tance but also showcased the UAE as a hub for culture and commerce, poised to foster the development of the next generation of Emirati business leaders.

Under the auspices of notable per­sonalities like Sheikh Faisal bin Obaid bin Suhail Al Maktoum, Ali bin Abdullah Al Mualla, Ammar bin Salem Al Qasimi, Sheikh Humaid bin Khalid Al Qasimi, His Excellency Awad Mohammed bin Sheikh Mejren, and His Excellency Dr. Juma Madani, the event signalled a new era in global economic cooperation.

Dr Juma Madani, leading Al-Matiyah Investment, expressed the forum’s es­sence: “It transcends a mere conference; it’s a gathering of sheikhs, ambassadors, and business leaders worldwide, con­verging to cultivate a dynamic environ­ment of enterprise and innovation.”

In a significant development, Al-Matiyah Investment forged a strategic partnership with Petrus Bio Energy Do, a pioneering Brazilian company in sustainable agriculture and energy. This alliance underscores the forum’s dedication to global expansion and en­vironmental stewardship. The UAE’s investment climate once again posi­tions it as a diverse hub, attracting a wide array of business talent. With its economic strength, Dubai remains at the forefront of the global entrepre­neurial scene. The successful debut of the Al-Matiyah Forum sets the stage for SMEs to thrive on a global scale.

