EU and Egypt to sign 7.4b euro funding package

CAIRO - The European Union, which is seeking to stem the in­flow of irregular migrants, announced Sunday a 7.4 billion euro ($8 billion) package of loans, grants and energy cooperation deals with cash-strapped Egypt. It will include bil­lions in loans over coming years and aims to step up Egyptian energy imports to help Europe “move further away from Russian gas” amid the Ukraine war, a se­nior European Commission official told reporters. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen -- who was expected in Cairo, joined by the leaders of Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Greece and Italy -- was to sign the deals later in the day with Egyptian Presi­dent Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Egypt, mired in a painful economic crisis, borders war-battered Libya and two ongoing conflicts -- the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, and Sudan’s war between the regular armed forces and the paramili­tary Rapid Support Forces. “Egypt is a critical country for Europe today and for the days to come”, said the commission official, who asked not to be named, and who pointed to Egypt’s “important position in a very difficult neighbour­hood, bordering Libya, Sudan and the Gaza Strip”. Egypt already hosts around nine million migrants and refugees, including four million Sudanese and 1.5 million Syrians, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration. The EU official said the deal includes steps on “security, counter-terrorism coop­eration and protection of borders, in particular the southern one” with Sudan.