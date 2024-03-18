Faisal Mosque seeks applications for Aitekaf in last Ashra of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD - Faisal Mosque is set to host 300 individuals for Aitekaf, a revered Islamic tradition of seclusion and devotion, in a bid to deepen their spiritual connection dur­ing the holy month of Ramazan.

The administration of Faisal Mosque has opened its doors to those seeking this profound spiritual experience in the last Ashra (10 days) of the holy month. It has announced that applications for Aitekaf will be accepted until the 10th of Rama­zan, allowing eager devotees to secure their spots in advance.

Applicants are advised that the process operates on a first-come, first-served basis, em­phasizing the importance of prompt submission. Prospec­tive participants are required to obtain an application form from the Faisal Mosque Islamic Centre office. Alongside the application, individuals must provide two passport-sized photographs and a copy of their national identity card, ensuring all necessary documentation is in order. With the responsibil­ity of Suhoor and Iftar arrange­ments falling upon the partici­pants, individuals are urged to prepare accordingly for the du­ration of their Aitekaf. It’s worth noting that the opportunity for Aitekaf is open to individuals up to 60 years of age, fostering inclu­sivity within the spiritual com­munity. Moreover, participants are reminded of the necessity to arrive before Iftar on the 20th of Ramazan, marking the com­mencement of their seclusion.

In anticipation of this sacred undertaking, Faisal Mosque has made special arrangements to accommodate the devotees embarking on this spiritual journey. From provisions for prayer to facilities for rest and reflection, the Faisal Mosque aims to provide a conducive environment for the spiritual growth of its participants.

Meanwhile, President of In­ternational Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Prof. Dr. Ha­thal Homoud Al-Otaibi, has tak­en cognizance of the Rs. 5,000 registration fee for Aitekaf at the Faisal Mosque. Accord­ing to IIUI spokesperson Nasir Farid, the President IIUI has instructed the Dawah Academy to immediately revoke the fixed registration fee for Aitekaf. Furthermore, the president has mandated that any matters concerning the Faisal Mosque and the public must receive for­mal approval from the quarters concerned, and the academy is not authorized to make inde­pendent decisions.

Moreover, the president has emphasized the provision of all necessary facilities to worship­pers at the Faisal Mosque during the fasting month and the reso­lution of issues pertaining to Aitekaf. Additionally, the presi­dent has directed to ensure op­timal arrangements for Aitekaf.