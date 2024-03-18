‘Fast and Furious’ faces serious setbacks because of Vin Diesel’s ‘demands’

LOS ANGELES - Vin Diesel may have to temper his expectations for the grand finale of the Fast & Furious fran­chise. Last month, the 56-year-old actor an­nounced the “powerful” and exciting” end of the franchise with the upcoming 11th installment, Fast XI, for which he is reported to demand a $250 million budget. But Diesel’s vision may be a little unrealistic, with reports that Universal executives are “begging” the star to scale back, especially after the last $340-million install­ment, Fast X, reportedly did not turn much of a profit. A source told the National Enquirer via Radar Online, “universal execs are begging Vin to figure out how to make this movie substantially cheaper,”. Apparently, Diesel “wants to make the biggest Fast movie ever and he’s taking his case to the fans with his social media updates.”