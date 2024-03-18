Feasibility study for construction of Gwadar Expressway Phase II underway

GWADAR - As a practical step towards the expansion of Gwa­dar Expressway Phase II of Gwadar Port, the Gwa­dar Port Authority (GPA), Ministry of Maritime Affairs has floated a tender to hire the services of consultancy firms (National & International) for survey and feasibility study for the execution of the project. The Gwadar Expressway Phase II, with a length of 10.5 kilometers, aims to connect the Gwadar Port with New Gwadar International Airport. Any company registered as a consultant with the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), with relevant experience, and providing an affidavit confirming non-involvement in any arbitration or litigation with any government agency or depart­ment can apply for the project.

The consulting firms shall be engaged via qual­ity and cost-based selection as per Public Pro­curement Regulatory Rules while single stage two envelope bidding procedures as per PPRA rule 36(b) will be adopted. Companies can submit all required documents by April 17, Gwadar Pro re­ported on Sunday. Gwadar Eastbay Expressway is the main artery of Gwadar Port through which the entire traffic of the port will flow.